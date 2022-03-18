Dr. Broch Thomas, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Broch Thomas, DMD
Dr. Broch Thomas, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Modern Dental of The East Valley1920 S Stapley Dr Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 672-2101
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
From the moment you step in the door to a friendly greeting, you know they will take great care of you. I used to be terrified to go to the dentist, but they've been so gentle and wonderful. I have a healthy mouth that smiles a lot more thanks to the excellent care they've provided. Every procedure and cost have been explained throughly, and I've recommended this place to all my friends and family.
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thomas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.