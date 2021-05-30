Overview of Dr. Brock Bakewell, MD

Dr. Brock Bakewell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Bakewell works at Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.