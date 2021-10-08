Dr. Hollett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brock Hollett, DO
Overview of Dr. Brock Hollett, DO
Dr. Brock Hollett, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollett's Office Locations
- 1 2905 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 782-4150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hollett is very compassionate and kind and knowledgeable - he understands the medicines he prescribes and the others that the GP and Cardiologist prescribe. I think he's great!
About Dr. Brock Hollett, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1528475324
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollett accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollett has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollett.
Dr. Hollett offers both online and phone scheduling options.