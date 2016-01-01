Dr. Brock Philips, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brock Philips, DMD
Overview
Dr. Brock Philips, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Philips works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental11806 Atlantic Blvd Ste 4, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Directions (855) 384-3418
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Philips?
About Dr. Brock Philips, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1699094151
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Philips accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Philips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Philips works at
Dr. Philips has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Philips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Philips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.