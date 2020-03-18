Dr. Brock Pierce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brock Pierce, MD
Overview of Dr. Brock Pierce, MD
Dr. Brock Pierce, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco.
Dr. Pierce works at
Dr. Pierce's Office Locations
-
1
Birthing Associates Pllc406 W Main St, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (214) 495-9911
- 2 5236 W University Dr Ste 3150, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 562-1000
-
3
North Central Texas Community Healthcare Center4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 201, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 325-3003
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pierce?
My experience with Dr. Brock ( as I like to call him) was nothing short of phenomenal. He delivered my second son and was amazing. I will never go to another dr.
About Dr. Brock Pierce, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1437329315
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierce works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.