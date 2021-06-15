See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Brock Ridenour, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (229)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brock Ridenour, MD

Dr. Brock Ridenour, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Ridenour works at Ridenour Plastic Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ridenour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ridenour Plastic Surgery
    12460 Olive Blvd Ste 202, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 878-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 229 ratings
    Patient Ratings (229)
    5 Star
    (223)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 15, 2021
    Dr. Ridenour does a great job. He’s the best.
    — Jun 15, 2021
    About Dr. Brock Ridenour, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164536710
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Facial Plastic Surgery - University of Washington Seattle
    Residency
    • General Surgery (2 years) - University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Dallas
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University Medical School - M.D.
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University - B.S. Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brock Ridenour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridenour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ridenour has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ridenour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ridenour works at Ridenour Plastic Surgery in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Ridenour’s profile.

    229 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridenour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridenour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridenour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridenour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

