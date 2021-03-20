Dr. Brock Summers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brock Summers, MD
Overview of Dr. Brock Summers, MD
Dr. Brock Summers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Dr. Summers works at
Dr. Summers' Office Locations
-
1
Southwestern Research, Inc.222 W Eulalia St Ste 301, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 240-0108
-
2
Southwestern Research, Inc.436 N Roxbury Dr Ste 222, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (424) 284-3171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Summers?
I haven’t seen a psychiatrist in over 13 years. I saw Dr Summers for the first time today. I was SO nervous about seeing someone, but I’m having a really difficult time (and with a large push,) I agreed. I’m experiencing anxiety, depression, and panics attacks. BEST decision I could’ve made! Dr Summers was very attentive and patient through my tears and jabbing. He respected that I was hesitant about starting medication and explained everything thoroughly. He made me feel comfortable and safe. Dr Summers had a soft and gentle way about him. I would highly recommend seeing Dr Summers if you’re struggling. There’s no shame in asking for help!
About Dr. Brock Summers, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1457492555
Education & Certifications
- LAC+USC Medical Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Summers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Summers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Summers works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.