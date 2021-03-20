See All Psychiatrists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Brock Summers, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Glendale, CA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brock Summers, MD

Dr. Brock Summers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.

Dr. Summers works at Intergrated Med/Behavrl Assocs in Glendale, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Summers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwestern Research, Inc.
    222 W Eulalia St Ste 301, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 240-0108
  2. 2
    Southwestern Research, Inc.
    436 N Roxbury Dr Ste 222, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 284-3171

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brock Summers, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457492555
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LAC+USC Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
