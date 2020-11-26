Dr. Bronell Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bronell Chandler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Donelson R Manley MD PC100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 314, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 896-6088
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Chandler is my doctor, and he is the most amazing doctor I have ever had. His bedside manner is completely perfect. The only thing is the phones in his office are not always available. But he as a Dr completely makes up for any phone issues. He is super sweet, nice, caring. Most importantly he listens to your needs and concerns about anything medical care. And even also none medical related issues he is still so nice enough to even listen then too. I never feel rushed in there. Just overall he rates for me out of 1 being the lowest and 100 being the highest. I would rate Dr. Chandler a 99 or 100. I hope who ever sees this will listen to this and go to him if you can he is well worth it.????
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1497890107
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
