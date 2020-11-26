See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wynnewood, PA
Dr. Bronell Chandler, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bronell Chandler, MD

Dr. Bronell Chandler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Chandler works at DONELSON R MANLEY MD PC in Wynnewood, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chandler's Office Locations

    Donelson R Manley MD PC
    100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 314, Wynnewood, PA 19096 (610) 896-6088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Wellness Examination
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 26, 2020
    Dr. Chandler is my doctor, and he is the most amazing doctor I have ever had. His bedside manner is completely perfect. The only thing is the phones in his office are not always available. But he as a Dr completely makes up for any phone issues. He is super sweet, nice, caring. Most importantly he listens to your needs and concerns about anything medical care. And even also none medical related issues he is still so nice enough to even listen then too. I never feel rushed in there. Just overall he rates for me out of 1 being the lowest and 100 being the highest. I would rate Dr. Chandler a 99 or 100. I hope who ever sees this will listen to this and go to him if you can he is well worth it.????
    Dawn — Nov 26, 2020
    About Dr. Bronell Chandler, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497890107
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bronell Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chandler works at DONELSON R MANLEY MD PC in Wynnewood, PA. View the full address on Dr. Chandler’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

