Dr. Bronislava Shafran, MD
Overview of Dr. Bronislava Shafran, MD
Dr. Bronislava Shafran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Bronislava Shafran M.d. PC926 E McDowell Rd Ste 128, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 254-9255
Good doctor who knows her specialty very well and cares about patients.
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Shafran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shafran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shafran has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shafran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafran.
