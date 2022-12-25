Overview of Dr. Brook Bearden, MD

Dr. Brook Bearden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Clinch Memorial Hospital and South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Bearden works at Hughston Clinic in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.