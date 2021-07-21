Overview of Dr. Brook Dejene, MD

Dr. Brook Dejene, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Haile Selassie U and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Dejene works at Jersey Shore Medcl Cnt Cardiovs in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.