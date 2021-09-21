See All Oncologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Brook Saunders, MD

Oncology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brook Saunders, MD

Dr. Brook Saunders, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Leconte Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.

Dr. Saunders works at Pet in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Oak Ridge, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saunders' Office Locations

    Pet
    9711 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 623-6862
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thompson Oncology Group
    200 New York Ave Ste 200, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 373-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Leconte Medical Center
  • Parkwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 21, 2021
    Dr. Saunders removed a Teratoma from my younger daughter, we couldn’t have asked for a better doctor. His bedside manner is impeccable, he explained much needed information in an easy to understand manner (not over my head medical jargon) which I appreciated very much! Today I have to see Dr. Saunders for my own health problem and even though Im terrified of the news I might receive I can honestly say w/ 100% certainty I know I will be in GREAT hands!
    J.Nokes — Sep 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brook Saunders, MD
    About Dr. Brook Saunders, MD

    • Oncology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851475602
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brook Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saunders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saunders has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saunders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Saunders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saunders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saunders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saunders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
