Overview of Dr. Brook Seeley, MD

Dr. Brook Seeley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Seeley works at Connecticut Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Farmington, CT with other offices in Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.