Dr. Brook Wharton, MD
Overview of Dr. Brook Wharton, MD
Dr. Brook Wharton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Wharton's Office Locations
The Association for Women's Health Care30 N Michigan Ave Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 726-3917Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northbrook Office1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 502, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 469-4702
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My initial appointment with Dr. Wharton exceeded all of my expectations. She is an intelligent, empathetic, caring doctor and I feel so blessed to be in her care.
About Dr. Brook Wharton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
