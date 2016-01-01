Dr. Bair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooke Bair, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brooke Bair, DO is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bair works at
Locations
-
1
James L. Clarke M.d. PC30 Central Park S Rm 13A, New York, NY 10019 Directions (917) 985-9711Thursday6:00pm - 11:45pm
-
2
Gulf Coast Dermatology12276 San Jose Blvd Ste 722, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 239-3671
-
3
Gulf Coast Dermatology520 A1A N Ste 203, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Directions (904) 834-2335
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bair?
About Dr. Brooke Bair, DO
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1134262736
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
- John Hopkins University
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bair works at
Dr. Bair has seen patients for Dry Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bair. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.