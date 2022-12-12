Dr. Brooke Bauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Bauer, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Baptist Health Medical Group Pain Management2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 410, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Pain Management1850 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
She and the staff are all caring and helpful.
- Pain Management
- English
- 1386088508
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bauer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bauer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bauer has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.
