Dr. Brooke Belanger Storer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brooke Belanger Storer, MD

Dr. Brooke Belanger Storer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Belanger Storer works at Funnell Strebel & Hager Mds in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Belanger Storer's Office Locations

    Funnell and Strebel Inc.
    4200 W Memorial Rd Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 749-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Brooke Belanger Storer, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043506751
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brooke Belanger Storer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belanger Storer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belanger Storer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belanger Storer works at Funnell Strebel & Hager Mds in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Belanger Storer’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Belanger Storer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belanger Storer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belanger Storer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belanger Storer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.