Overview of Dr. Brooke Edwards, MD

Dr. Brooke Edwards, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Edwards works at The Urology Group in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Urethral Stricture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.