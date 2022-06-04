Dr. Brooke Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Edwards, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
The Urology Group - Surgery Center2000 Joseph E Sanker Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 841-7400Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Alliance Primary Care350 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 200, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 363-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I have been a patient of Dr. Edwards for five plus years. Before becoming a patient, I would get up 4 plus times a night ( just to make sure the toilet burglar had not stole the toilet). She said I was a good candidate for a new procedure called the UROLIFT. Medicare approved and I now I only get up one time maybe twice a night. She is smart, personable and unlike a lot of Doctors who cannot wait to get out of the door, she takes time to answer you questions.
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
