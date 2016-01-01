Dr. Brooke Halpern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halpern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Halpern, MD
Overview of Dr. Brooke Halpern, MD
Dr. Brooke Halpern, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Halpern works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Halpern's Office Locations
-
1
Savii Health340 Eisenhower Dr Ste 1200, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 299-5770Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halpern?
About Dr. Brooke Halpern, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1184158248
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Mercer University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halpern accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halpern works at
Dr. Halpern has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halpern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halpern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.