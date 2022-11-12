Dr. Brooke Hargrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hargrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Hargrove, MD
Dr. Brooke Hargrove, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Hargrove's Office Locations
Pacific Women's Healthcare Associates500 Superior Ave Ste 310, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 650-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I don't leave reviews often but I've been seeing Dr Hargrove for a few years and she is gentle, kind, informative, and understanding. She makes a point to get to know her patients, and is very cautious compared to other doctors who want to push pills and slice you open right away. I've had bad gyno experiences in the past that left me traumatized but she makes me feel supported and comfortable every time. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Brooke Hargrove, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine
- UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
- UCLA
