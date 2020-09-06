Dr. Brooke Harnisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harnisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Harnisch, MD
Overview of Dr. Brooke Harnisch, MD
Dr. Brooke Harnisch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Dr. Harnisch works at
Dr. Harnisch's Office Locations
University of Connecticut Health Center263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-4100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Performed multiple procedures on my wife over a number of months to remove pieces of a kidney stone which had caused a massive infection. Infection was dealt with successfully in the first procedure. Rest were series of pre-planned procedures to remove pieces of the stone. Very open to questions & forthcoming with information. Pleasant & caring.
About Dr. Brooke Harnisch, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1528233988
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
