Dr. Brooke Hodes-Wertz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brooke Hodes-Wertz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Hodes-Wertz works at NYU Langone Fertility Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Fertility Center
    109 W 27th St Fl 9, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-0040
  2. 2
    Nyu Langone Medical Center
    550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Nyu Fertililty Center - Andrology Endo
    660 1st Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7300
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Dr. Brooke Hodes-Wertz, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710182126
