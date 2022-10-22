Dr. Brooke Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. Brooke Jackson, MD is a Dermatologist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Dr Brooke Jackson5007 Southpark Dr Ste 100, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 874-1153
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic listener and gives the best, honest advice. This was my first visit with Dr. Jackson but I'm looking forward to pursue my treatment under her supervision.
About Dr. Brooke Jackson, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1093887960
Education & Certifications
- Harvard
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Dermatology
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
