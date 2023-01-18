Overview of Dr. Brooke Laduca, MD

Dr. Brooke Laduca, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Laduca works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.