Dr. Brooke Leath, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Dr. Leath's Office Locations
Baylor Scott White Clinic Round Rock 302302 University Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 509-0200
Baylor Scott & White Clinic Cedar Park910 E WHITESTONE BLVD, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 260-6100Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 5251 W Highway 290, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 654-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brooke Leath, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1760482319
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
