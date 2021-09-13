Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooke Lucas, MD
Overview of Dr. Brooke Lucas, MD
Dr. Brooke Lucas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI.
Dr. Lucas' Office Locations
1
Women First Obgyn Center Pllc326 N Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 584-7600
2
Women First Ob Gyn Center30701 Woodward Ave Ste S200, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 584-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lucas was fantastic. She took ample time to answer our questions and is extremely skilled in her role. Would give her 10 stars out of 5 if i could!
About Dr. Brooke Lucas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1134359649
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Oophorectomy and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.