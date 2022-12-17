Dr. Brooke McQueen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McQueen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke McQueen, MD
Overview of Dr. Brooke McQueen, MD
Dr. Brooke McQueen, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from The University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Warren Clinic Neurology
Dr. McQueen's Office Locations
Warren Clinic Neurology6565 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 488-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. McQueen about four years ago in the hospital setting. After I was released, I became one of her outpatients. Her Clinical Assistant, Catina, goes above and beyond to help in anyway she can. If I send a message on MyChart, I usually get a response within the hour. I’ve never felt rushed in an appointment with her. One of the best physicians I’ve ever had!
About Dr. Brooke McQueen, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1932429354
Education & Certifications
- Houston Methodist Hospital Neurological Institute
- Houston Methodist Hospital Transitional Year Program
- The University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Dr. McQueen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McQueen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McQueen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Warren Clinic Neurology
Dr. McQueen has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McQueen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McQueen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McQueen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McQueen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McQueen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.