Dr. Mills has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooke Mills, MD
Overview of Dr. Brooke Mills, MD
Dr. Brooke Mills, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Mills' Office Locations
Limited To Official Government Duties On600 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 882-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 648-3516
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mills is one of the best doctors I've ever encountered.
About Dr. Brooke Mills, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1831586601
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
