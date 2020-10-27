Dr. Nesmith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooke Nesmith, MD
Overview of Dr. Brooke Nesmith, MD
Dr. Brooke Nesmith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Nesmith's Office Locations
Vitreo-retinal Consultants & Surgeons PA530 N Lorraine Ave Ste 200, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 683-5611
Eyecare Associates of Parsons LLC501 Main St, Parsons, KS 67357 Directions (316) 683-3108
Fry Eye Associates PA502 College Dr, Garden City, KS 67846 Directions (316) 683-5611
Drs. Lewerenz & Welsh900 Westchester Dr, Salina, KS 67401 Directions (316) 683-5611
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nesmith saved the vision in my eye when I thought all hope was gone. Amazing surgeon & a lovely person.
About Dr. Brooke Nesmith, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1295020667
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nesmith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nesmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nesmith has seen patients for Acute Endophthalmitis, Purulent Endophthalmitis and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nesmith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nesmith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nesmith.
