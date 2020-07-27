Overview

Dr. Brooke Ritvo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Ritvo works at Maine Medical Partners MaineHealth Cardiology in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Third Degree Heart Block, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.