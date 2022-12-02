Dr. Brooke Rothstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Rothstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Brooke Rothstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Lone Tree, CO.
Dr. Rothstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AboutSkin Dermatology & DermSurgery - Sky Ridge Office10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 490, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 567-6396Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
AboutSkin Dermatology & DermSurgery - Greenwood Village Office5340 S Quebec St Ste 300, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 567-6395Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rothstein?
Dr. Rothstein seems to be very knowledgeable and is friendly too! She makes uncomfortable visits as comfortable as possible. I’ll be back!
About Dr. Brooke Rothstein, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1619497252
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rothstein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rothstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothstein works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.