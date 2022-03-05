Overview of Dr. Brooke Schexnaildre, MD

Dr. Brooke Schexnaildre, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - Shreveport, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Schexnaildre works at Tulane Center for Women's Health in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.