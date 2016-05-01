Dr. Brooke Seckel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seckel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Seckel, MD
Overview
Dr. Brooke Seckel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Emerson Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Seckel works at
Locations
1
Boston Plastic Surgery Specialists131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 630, Concord, MA 01742 Directions
2
The Boston Center170 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 455-2859Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Emerson Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seckel?
His experience, qualifications, skill and bedside manner were outstanding. He exceeded my expectations. My results were fantastic!
About Dr. Brooke Seckel, MD
- Neurology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD MED SCH
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Ohio University / Main Campus
- Neurology and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seckel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seckel accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seckel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seckel works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Seckel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seckel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seckel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seckel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.