Overview

Dr. Brooke Seckel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Emerson Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Seckel works at Boston Plastic Surgery Specialists in Concord, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.