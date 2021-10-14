Dr. Sikora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooke Sikora, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brooke Sikora, MD is a Dermatologist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine.
Skin Care Physicians1244 Boylston St Ste 302, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 731-1600
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sikora is hands down the best derm I have ever been to. I have suffered from hormonal acne since I was a teenager and it wasn’t until finding her in my late 20’s that she completely cured it. I also have so many sunspots from previous years of tanning. Her skin exams are always so thorough I never feel worried something was missed. She is also so kind and her appointments are never rushed. The best of the best.
About Dr. Brooke Sikora, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1760682553
Education & Certifications
- Ohsu Hospital and Clinics
- Emory U Sch Med
- Emory University School of Medicine
Dr. Sikora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sikora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.