Dr. Brooke Slaton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Slaton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brooke Slaton, MD
Dr. Brooke Slaton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Slaton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Slaton's Office Locations
-
1
Omega Women's Care5695 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 755-1411
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slaton?
I had 3 recent visits with Dr. Slaton due to a GYN issue I was having. Although I was nervous about it, Dr. Slaton put me at ease. She saw me herself, took time to answer all my questions and called me HERSELF immediately upon getting the results of my tests. I had a procedure that went just as she described and I felt she treated me with compassion and competency. I would recommend Dr. Slaton for the older woman who needs a handhold for their GYN care.
About Dr. Brooke Slaton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1861421794
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Dickinson College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slaton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slaton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slaton works at
Dr. Slaton has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slaton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Slaton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slaton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slaton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slaton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.