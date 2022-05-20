Overview of Dr. Brooke Slaton, MD

Dr. Brooke Slaton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Slaton works at Omega Women's Care in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.