Dr. Brooke Swearingen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brooke Swearingen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Mass Gen Hosp Peds Neurosgry15 Parkman St Ste 331, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-3910
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Recently removed large (3cm) pituitary adenoma. He got 99% of it! He has done thousands of these procedures. Very highly recommended.
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1386635837
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
