Dr. Brooke Swearingen, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brooke Swearingen, MD

Dr. Brooke Swearingen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Swearingen works at Mass Gen Hosp Peds Neurosgry in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swearingen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mass Gen Hosp Peds Neurosgry
    15 Parkman St Ste 331, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-3910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pituitary Tumor
Brain Surgery
Skull Base Surgery
Pituitary Tumor
Brain Surgery
Skull Base Surgery

Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 02, 2021
    Recently removed large (3cm) pituitary adenoma. He got 99% of it! He has done thousands of these procedures. Very highly recommended.
    — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Brooke Swearingen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386635837
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Harvard University / School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brooke Swearingen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swearingen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swearingen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swearingen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swearingen works at Mass Gen Hosp Peds Neurosgry in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Swearingen’s profile.

    Dr. Swearingen has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swearingen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Swearingen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swearingen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swearingen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swearingen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

