Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooke Wolf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Brooke Wolf, MD
Dr. Brooke Wolf, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Wolf works at
Dr. Wolf's Office Locations
North Coast Mental Health Associates Inc.3690 Orange Pl Ste 430, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 464-5330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Wolf for years. She has helped me thru the 8 year and death of my daughter, the years of my husband's Alzheimer's and my daughter in laws death. She worked well with me on my anti-depresant's until we found one that worked well for me. When I was caring for my parents prior to their death she has helped me with anxiety. There are times that I have to wait while she works with the patient prior to me but I know their problems are as important as mine. I recommend her.
About Dr. Brooke Wolf, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1801980701
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
