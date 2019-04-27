Dr. Brooks Gerlinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerlinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooks Gerlinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brooks Gerlinger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.
Trihealth Heart Institute Kenwood8240 Northcreek Dr Ste 4300, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-2400
Trihealth Heart Institute Arrow Springs100 Arrow Springs Blvd Ste 2500, Lebanon, OH 45036 Directions (513) 745-9800
Bethesda Butler Hospital Laboratory3075 Hamilton Mason Rd, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Directions (513) 745-9800
Trihealth G LLC10506a Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 246-2400Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Provides good information
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1366449621
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Gerlinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerlinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerlinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerlinger has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerlinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerlinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerlinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerlinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerlinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.