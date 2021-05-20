Dr. Brooks Mays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooks Mays, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brooks Mays, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Mays works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pinehurst Medical Clinic Inc205 PAGE RD, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-5511
-
2
Pinehurst Rheumatology PA4204 MURDOCKSVILLE RD, West End, NC 27376 Directions (910) 255-0055
-
3
Pmc Reference Lab200 Pavilion Way, Southern Pines, NC 28387 Directions (910) 295-5511
-
4
Sanford Medical Group P.A.555 Carthage St, Sanford, NC 27330 Directions (919) 774-6518
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mays?
I like Dr. Mays so far I have no problems with his treatment. He came highly recommend. I had to call the office several times and the nurses were very quick to call me back with an answer not like local doctors. All the staff were very nice no problems with anyone.
About Dr. Brooks Mays, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1124134010
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mays has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mays accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mays works at
Dr. Mays has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mays on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mays.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.