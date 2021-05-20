Overview

Dr. Brooks Mays, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Mays works at Pinehurst Medical Clinic Inc in Pinehurst, NC with other offices in West End, NC, Southern Pines, NC and Sanford, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.