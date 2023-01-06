Dr. Brooks Osburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooks Osburn, MD
Overview of Dr. Brooks Osburn, MD
Dr. Brooks Osburn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They graduated from University of Missouri-Kansas City and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Dr. Osburn's Office Locations
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 686-9073
Florida Orthopaedic Institute - Brandon560 S Lakewood Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 686-9074
Florida Orthopaedic Institute - South Tampa909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 565-1677
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr Osburn's assistant Chelsea and his associate Dr M? I can't remember his name. Both were very nice. Chelsea reviewed my history and Dr M went over it in detail. I found him to be very friendly, knowledgeable and professional. He listened, offered alternatives and I left feeling very confident.
About Dr. Brooks Osburn, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1932527298
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Neuroscience Institute; USF Department of Neurosurgery
- University of South Florida-Department of Neurosurgery
- University of South Florida-Department of Neurosurgery
- University of Missouri-Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osburn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Osburn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.