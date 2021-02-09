Overview of Dr. Brooks Rogers, MD

Dr. Brooks Rogers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Rogers works at West Texas Pediatrics LLP in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.