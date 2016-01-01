Overview of Dr. Brooks Watson II, MD

Dr. Brooks Watson II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Watson II works at Tri-cities Community Health in Richland, WA with other offices in Pasco, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.