Dr. Bruce Albrecht, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.6 (57)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bruce Albrecht, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Colorado|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Albrecht works at Albrecht Women's Care in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Denver Fertility Albrecht Women's Care
    9780 Pyramid Ct Ste 260, Englewood, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3809

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Endometriosis
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 22, 2021
    My husband and I were very happy with Denver Fertility and Dr. Albrecht. We had been trying for almost 3 years to have a successful pregnancy. Dr. Albrecht was very informative and optimistic about our options. The staff was always personable and caring of our situation because many of them had gone through the same process. We were very happy with the results and the help they provided us along the way with our successful pregnancy!
    Hillary Kulp — Feb 22, 2021
    About Dr. Bruce Albrecht, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417926403
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital|Peter Bent Brigham Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Colorado|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bruce Albrecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albrecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albrecht has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albrecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albrecht works at Albrecht Women's Care in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Albrecht’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Albrecht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albrecht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albrecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albrecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

