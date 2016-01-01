Dr. Bruce Auerbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auerbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Auerbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Auerbach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adena Fayette Medical Center and Mount Carmel East.
Dr. Auerbach works at
Locations
Central Ohio Cardiology4176 Kelnor Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 317-0022
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Fayette Medical Center
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Pekin Insurance
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bruce Auerbach, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1235139932
Education & Certifications
- Mt Carmel Med Center
- Med U Sc Hosp
- Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Auerbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auerbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Auerbach has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Auerbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Auerbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auerbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auerbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auerbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.