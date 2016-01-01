Overview

Dr. Bruce Auerbach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adena Fayette Medical Center and Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Auerbach works at Central Ohio Cardiology in Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.