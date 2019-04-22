Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Bailey, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Bailey, MD
Dr. Bruce Bailey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Bruce Bailey MD2428 Castillo St Ste E, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-7801
Bruce R Bailey MD2320 Bath St Ste 101, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 687-6674
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CoreSource
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bailey, Has actually listened to me, I have concerns and I fill that they will all get the attention that is needed. Very thorough. Listening and actually hearing me is a big deal with me. I want to do better with health, I will do my part just need a little guidance. I also learned how to make great chicken soup. Thank you, Dr. Bailey
About Dr. Bruce Bailey, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
