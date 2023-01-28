Overview of Dr. Bruce Baker, MD

Dr. Bruce Baker, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Dallas Medical Center, Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Baker works at North Texas Kidney Disease Associates in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Chronic Glomerulonephritis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.