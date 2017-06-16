Dr. Barton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce Barton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bruce Barton, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Tulsa Pulmonary and Allergy Consultants Inc1725 E 19th St Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 749-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Barton recently treated a family member in the hospital and he couldn't have been kinder or more thorough in his explanations. He never seemed rushed and patiently answered all of our questions. He was a very calming presence in an otherwise stressful situation and has a wonderful bedside manner.
About Dr. Bruce Barton, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
