Dr. Bruce Bauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bruce Bauer, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport News, VA.
Dr. Bauer works at
Locations
Pariser Dermatology Specialists11842 Rock Landing Dr Ste 120, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 622-6315
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr. Bauer went very well. Dr. Bauer eased my concerns regarding various dermatogical issues by thoroughly explaining the etiology and potential outcomes. He responded to my questions demonstrating extensive credibility, experience, and education in specific areas of skin disorders. I walked away from the appointment feeling very comfortable with my choice in dermatology providers.
About Dr. Bruce Bauer, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bauer works at
Dr. Bauer has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.
