Dr. Bruce Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bruce Becker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bruce Becker, MD
Dr. Bruce Becker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sylmar, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Olive View - UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Becker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Becker's Office Locations
-
1
Olive View Medical Center14445 Olive View Dr, Sylmar, CA 91342 Directions (818) 364-3194MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
The Becker Group2659 Townsgate Rd Ste 215, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (818) 783-3510
-
3
The Becker Group5363 Balboa Blvd Ste 246, Encino, CA 91316 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Becker?
Dr. Becker is absolutely the best! He is a leading doctor in his field, is involved in research and teaches at one of the top universities in LA. I went to his office with a quite vulnerable issue; and what was missed by another doctor, he found early and extracted it in a painless office procedure. I had so much anxiety with pain and any vulnerable eye procedure. Dr. Becker was kind and understanding with my anxiety; and before I knew it, the extraction was quickly completed; and I never felt any pain or discomfort during or after. In following, I had a second procedure with both eyes at an outpatient surgery center. The staff were wonderful and the surgery went perfectly. Again, no pain whatsoever and my eyes healed. Also, his ofc mgr, Elizabeth, was professional and impressive w/her patience with my ins, f/u and on all things detail-oriented; and runs a staff that is top notch. Can’t highly recommend enough.
About Dr. Bruce Becker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376584433
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Baylor College Of Med
- Presby Med Ctr
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker works at
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Becker speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.