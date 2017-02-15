Dr. Beeferman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruce Beeferman, MD
Overview of Dr. Bruce Beeferman, MD
Dr. Bruce Beeferman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Beeferman's Office Locations
- 1 347 5th Ave Rm 900A, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 689-4376
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptionally kind, supportive and non-judgemental but also not afraid to call me out on things as necessary. Have been seeing Dr Beeferman for over three years and now it's a check in every couple of months. Couldn't recommend him more highly. Great doctor.
About Dr. Bruce Beeferman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1932311511
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
